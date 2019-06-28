Green Bay woman killed in rollover crash in Oconto County

A 71-year-old woman from Green Bay died after being thrown from a crash in Oconto County's Abrams township.

Deputies say she was a passenger in a car driven by a 73-year-old Green Bay man when the car crashed on Highway 41/141 near Oak Orchard Road and rolled over. The man was found still inside the car.

Both were taken to Green Bay hospitals, where the woman was pronounced dead. We do not know the condition of the survivor.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash that happened at about 3:30 Friday afternoon.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is investigation what caused the crash.