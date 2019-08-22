A Green Bay woman faces charges after fleeing from police in June.

This is not the first time Colleen Montague, 54, has been arrested on these charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Ashwaubenon Public Safety was called to D2 Sports Pub just before 5 p.m. on June 28. Prosecutors say Montague was drinking at the bar, violating a no drinking and no bars court order.

As officers pulled into the parking lot, a silver SUV matching the description of the one Montague was driving started to leave.

Despite engaging lights and sirens, officers say she continued out onto Holmgren Way. Montague did stop for officers briefly, but she drove off once again as they approached her vehicle. That started a police chase which was eventually called off "because of public safety."

Montague previously ran away from officers on foot during an attempted traffic stop in 2015. She later told officers, "I'm sorry. I was drinking, and I saw you behind me, and I wanted to kiss my boyfriend."

That arrest led to her sixth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense.

Brown County Jail documents show Montague has been arrested for OWIs seven times since the late 1980s.

Her 2015 sentence of a year and a half in state prison followed by three years of extended supervision ended earlier this year.

Court records on Thursday indicate Montague has been transferred from Huber work release into the Brown County Jail.