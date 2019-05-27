Green Bay warns of rising water levels

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is warning people in the city about rising waters.

The fire department says the Fox and East rivers are rising again with Monday night's strong, steady rainfall.

It advises people in flood prone areas to keep monitoring the conditions around them and "be prepared to leave if necessary."

Some streets in the city are being closed because of water in the roadway, including the 300-block of S. Ashland Street. Green Bay Police say the Department of Public Works is also monitoring Broadway and Clinton St. and the 100-block of Antoinette St. on the west side; and Cass, Goodell and Suydam streets along the East River on the east side of the city.

. Drivers are reminded not to go around barricades.

