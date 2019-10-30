Green Bay transit proposes fare increase for 2020

The Green Bay transit department is proposing a fare increase to the ride the bus in 2020.

Transit Director, Patty Kiewiz says all rates would be increase, with the elimination of the college student 30-day pass.

The price breakdowns are as follows for an Adult:



Cash Fair: current $1.50 – proposed $2.00

Day Pass: current $3.00 – proposed $4.00

Week Pass: current $12.00 – proposed $15.00

30-Day Pass: current $35.00 – proposed $39.00

Reduced rates and rates for the paratransit program will also go up.

“I do understand people don't like fare increases, but it is my recommendation to go that way versus looking at service cuts,” said Kiewiz.

She says the rate increases are due in part from decreases in federal and state dollars.

“Over the years we've been able to cut here, tighten here, eliminate this, there's just no where to do that anymore,” said Kiewiz.

For people like Daniel Zeutzius, who uses the bus as his main mode of transportation, it will be an added expense to his already tight budget.

“I take it to work, from work…it's going to be hard for the elderly and everything too and people who only get so much for social security, like myself staying at a shelter; it's tough,” said Zeutzius.

Kiewiz says it’s been 10 years since the transit commission raised the rates.

“Our last increase for fixed route fairs was back in 2009 and for paratransit it was 2005 so the transit commission has been very good with trying to maintain pretty low fares,” said Kiewiz.

There are three opportunities for the public to weigh in on these proposed fare increases.

The following meetings will be held in the Green Bay Metro Commission Room, 901 University Ave. in Green Bay.

Tuesday Nov. 5 at 8:15 a.m.

Tuesday Nov. 12 at 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 26 at 5:45 p.m.

The transit commission will take a vote on the proposed fare hike at its December meeting.

