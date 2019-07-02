Green Bay thefts up as drivers continue to leave keys in unlocked cars

Lock up your vehicles. Green Bay Police are seeing a spike in stolen cars and thefts from vehicles in the first weeks of summer.

No hot wiring required. The thieves are simply opening unlocked doors and finding keys inside.

Police say citizens are making it way too easy on the thieves.

"They're usually sitting in the cup holder, console, wherever, or it's a spare key that's kind of hidden in a car and they're rummaging through and find it and take it," says Lt. Ben Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

On a joyride they go. The thieves don't go far--sometimes just across the city. Police suspect they're looking for a quick way to get around town.

It comes back to people making it easy work for the thieves.

"Most of the time the intent is to go take things out of a car, but the opportunity presents itself when the key is there and they just take it with them," Lt. Allen says.

Since the beginning of 2019, police have received reports of 69 stolen vehicles in Green Bay. That's nearly 25 more than this time last year.

Thefts of electronics, money and wallets--the usual targets--are spiking. There have been 116 reported cases. Police believe more are going unreported.

Officers have recovered some stolen items. The untraceable goods--no chance.

"We found a wallet in the park. It had all the credit cards, the ID, but the cash was all gone," Lt. Allen says. "Really, it's not uncommon for people to report $100, $150, $200 missing from their vehicle, which is crazy to me, but we're seeing it."

Most of the thefts happened at night. The west side is a big target.

Thefts have spiked since school let out for the summer. Police don't believe that to be a coincidence.

While police work on finding the thieves, they could use your help with some good old fashioned common sense.

"Lock your doors because we are not seeing thefts from vehicles that have been locked," Allen says.

