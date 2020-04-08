Green Bay temp agency says jobs available

Some companies are looking to hire despite restrictions and stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Temployment, a staffing agency in Green Bay, says it has plenty of jobs to fill.

Most of the jobs do not requires prior experience. Positions typically start out at temporary, but could turn in to permanent jobs.

Temployment's manager says the agency works with essential businesses that have jobs to fill.

"We've got a printing company. They're looking for a few more specialty people, but you know, they're looking for people that know things with bonding printing products," says Julie Hamby, Branch Manager, Temployment. "They specialize in magazines' national distribution. We've got a company looking for machine operators."

Temployment is taking appointments to make sure fewer people are in the building at one time.

Typically, they see about 50 people per day. Right now, they're seeing 25-50 people per week.

