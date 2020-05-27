Green Bay teen charged following crash which resulted in passenger being thrown into Fox River

Court documents show a 17-year-old Green Bay girl has been formally charged following a crash Monday morning on the Main Street Bridge, which resulted in one of her passengers being thrown into the Fox River.

Anye Valle-Nunez was charged Wednesday in Brown County Circuit Court with one count of Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury (first offense).

Police were called to the 300 block of North Washington Street at about 5:23 a.m. for a report of a vehicle accident with injury.

When police arrived, they found a green Jeep had crashed into the bridge, and was facing northbound, and a female was lying on the ground.

Court documents state an officer stabilized the female's head, who is identified in the complaint as "EC".

The female identified as EC had a cut above her eye, and a broken leg, according to documents, and was losing consciousness. She was then taken to a hospital.

A passenger, identified as RG in the complaint, was rescued by a boater in the area and was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital for her injuries.

The documents state other officers on scene identified the driver as Anye Valle-Nunez, who also admitted to driving the vehicle.

Valle-Nunez was also hospitalized at St. Vincent's, where police questioned her after speaking with doctors.

According to the complaint, Anye stated she had been drinking, and had had multiple shots of alcohol, including tequila, but couldn't remember anything else.

Officers performed a horizontal gaze nystagmus test, due to not being able to perform any other impairment tests.

Police say they could smell alcohol coming from her breath, and also noticed blood shot eyes and slurred speech.

In a statement to police, a third female, identified as "AO", says she and her friends, identified as Anye, EC, and RG, were drinking at EC's house from 11 p.m. to around 3 a.m.

At that point, documents state AO and her friend decided to meet another friend at a Kwik Trip located near Mason and Abram Streets, and since EC was too drunk to drive, Anye drove EC's car, according to the statement.

After they picked their friend up, they drove to the Fox River to watch the sunrise, and once they arrived at the river, AO stated they finished the bottle of tequila and were waiting to hang out and watch the sunrise.

About an hour later, a person identified as CS stated she needed to be dropped off at the boardwalk so she could meet up with other friends.

AO stated when they got back into EC's car, Anye drove again, and EC was in the front passenger seat, AO was in the back passenger seat behind the driver, CS was in the middle back passenger seat, and RG was in the back on the passenger side. After dropping CS off, they then drove towards the Dousman Street Bridge, and while driving over it, AO stated Anye swerved and tried to swerve back into her lane, however after doing this, she crashed into the side of the bridge.

When the crash happened, AO said she got out of the car and saw Anye standing on the sidewalk, EC lying unconscious next to the car, and RG was later found on the boardwalk.

An adjourned initial appearance for Valle Nunez is scheduled for June 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Court documents state $500 has already been posted, and Valle-Nunez is to post $2,000 in cash before the next hearing.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.