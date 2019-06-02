Green Bay teen becomes ambassador for arthritis after diagnosis

The annual Arthritis Walk in Allouez on Sunday helped spread awareness about all forms of the disease.

“My days of being in pain, my days of having to sit out of activities, my days of fatigue are less and less and are in the past,” said Mira Leurquin.

She is an active Green Bay teenager and participates in sports like gymnastics, soccer and cheer.

Two and half years ago she tore her meniscus during gymnastics and had surgery, but the recovery was not going as well as she and her doctors hoped.

“I just wasn’t healing and missing milestones, so then they diagnosed me with juvenile arthritis,” said Leurquin.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, 300,000 children struggle with juvenile arthritis; 6,000 here in Wisconsin.

“It’s an autoimmune disease where your body is attacking itself. It can happen at any age. Even as young as two years of age, people can get swelling in their joints,” said Dr. Paul Tuttle, a pediatric rheumatologist with Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS).

Mira met with Dr. Tuttle to help get her on a path to recovery.

“She’s been on some of these newer treatments and they work really well for her. She was, at one point in a wheel chair, she could barely walk; and now she can do everything she wants to for the most part,” said Dr. Tuttle.

Now, she’s using her experience to help others learn about juvenile arthritis.

She told her story at Sunday's walk and hopes she can make a difference.

“I hope that they gain more information about the arthritis walk and how it’s impacting people, and that we can find a cure for it,” said Leurquin.

