Green Bay team jumps for Missy at polar plunge

It was a beautiful day to jump into freezing cold water at Lambeau Field.

Dozens participated in the polar plunge, benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin.

This is the first year Missy is not plunging with Paragon Community Services.

"This would've been her third year plunging for our team and yeah we plunge for Missy," Paragon Community Services Employee Courtney Augustine.

Every year employees of Paragon Community Services, a day service for individuals with special needs, participates in the annual special Olympics polar plunge.

"We raised $4,638 dollars so far," Augustine said.

This year they are jumping in memory of Missy who recently passed away.

"She was a part of our day service and a participant of our plunge team," said Augustine.

Like the paragon team, dozens of people jumped in the cold water to raise money.

"It was cold, but it was worth it for the athletes," Sorority Member of Kappa Betta Gamma said.

"It's the cause, it's the day, it's Lambeau Field, it's everything," Paragon Community Services Employee Carmen Klarner.

Missy's teammates said she has a special quote that has stuck with them overtime.

"She would say today is the best day ever!" said Augustine.

