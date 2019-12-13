Green Bay students write letters to future classmates

Plans are underway for Fort Howard and Jefferson Elementary to merge.

In October, we first told you the Green Bay School Board decided to consolidate the two schools at Fort Howard.

The district is planning to use about 3 million dollars in federal funding, to convert Jefferson Elementary into a head start facility.

Fort Howard second grade students are writing letters, but this time, not to Santa.

"I am writing a note so the Jefferson school knows which kids they are and so they can meet friends before they even meet us,” Fort Howard Student Joshua Hacker said.

Like Joshua Hacker said, they're for students at Jefferson Elementary who will be attending their school.

And he's excited about making new friends.

"I hope they say that I’m going to be your friend,” Hacker said.

"We're going to look somewhere between that 80's and 100 additional students,” Fort Howard Principal DeAnn Lehman said. “We’ll have seven classroom teachers.”

Students are building new friendships and learning about one another.

Each grade is making a video or writing a letter to future classmates at Jefferson.

“I’m telling them how old I am, my birthday and my favorite color,” Fort Howard Student Jayda Hawthorne said

Second grader like Hawthorne, are eager to know what Fort Howard students are like.

"What's their favorite food?” Hawthorne said. “What have they been learning about?”

Teachers and staff are participating in this project as well.

"We did some small meet and greets with the Jefferson staff here,” Lehman said. “And they got to tour the building."

The merge is scheduled to start during the 2020 - 2021 school year.

Students at Jefferson Elementary will reply with letters of their own to their new classmates.