Green Bay sports fishery reels in big bucks

To Mike Arrowood and the members of Walleyes for Tomorrow, fishing is more than money.

"About three years ago we went to a meeting in Sturgeon Bay. The controversy then was commercial fishermen coming up to Green Bay and expanding their operation," chairman of the board of directors Mike Arrowood said.

"They were saying 'We're worth, we're worth, we're worth.' But, so is sports fishing."

The organization paid $10,000 toward a study on Green Bay sports fishery. Their reason was to prove that recreational fishing brings in money.

Sport fishing in Green Bay generates $264 million annually for the regional economy.

Fishing-related activities return $14.8 million annually in state and local tax revenue and provide over 2,000 jobs.

"In the past 20 years, Green Bay has really changed dramatically," Arrowood said. "I mean, the number of fish, the size of the fish and the fish population exponentially much better."

The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau is not surprised by the findings.

The Green Bay walleye fishery is now one of the best in the Midwest.

"We know they're staying in those hotels and dining out in the restaurants and we're glad to welcome all fishermen," Director of Marketing and Communications Brenda Krainik said.

"If you figure all the hotels and the marinas and gas stations -- boats are horribly gas guzzlers," Arrowood said.

Walleyes for Tomorrow partially funded research for Lake Winnebago in 2006.

Arrowood said the next step is to see what politicians plan to do with the information.