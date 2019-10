It's officially the wettest year of all time in Green Bay.

The National Weather Service says Green Bay broke the yearly precipitation record on Oct. 1.

At 3 p.m., the National Weather Service reported Green Bay had measured 0.55 inches of rain. That's enough to bring the year's precipitation total to 39.23 inches. That breaks 2018's record of 39.21 inches.

StormCenter 2 meteorologist David Ernst reported on Sept. 29 that the record would likely fall this week.