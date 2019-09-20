Green Bay schools, police say social media threat not credible

The Green Bay Area Public School District says a school shooting threat posted on social media does not appear to be from our area.

On Friday morning, a Green Bay student and parent told school administrators about a social media post threatening a school shooting. School and police investigated the threat and found "it does not appear that the message originated in our area and police are comfortable it is not a credible threat."

SCHOOL DISTRICT STATEMENT:

"Student and staff safety is our highest priority, and we take every threat serious. Please remind your students of the importance of sharing with an adult when they hear or see something. We have greatly appreciated the students and parents that have come forward with information. "We also encourage you to speak with your students about the serious nature of making threats, whether verbally, written or on social media. "All threats are investigated by administrators in collaboration with the Green Bay Police Department. Students who make threats, even in jest, are subject to very serious consequences."

Earlier this week, a Waupaca student was charged with making Terrorist Threats for an alleged threat against the high school. Dominick E. Silva, 17, threatened to shoot students after lunch as they gathered in the hallway, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. CLICK HERE for more information.