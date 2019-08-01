Green Bay schools consider raising meal prices

The Green Bay Area Public School District is considering raising student meal prices for the upcoming school year by a nickel.

The price increase would affect student and adult meals in all elementary, middle and high schools.

The price of reduced-cost meals and milk would remain the same as last year.

The district tells us the proposed increase will help offset the cost of additional options that are offered to make meals more appealing to students.

The district says the food service program is expanding and is updating the equipment in its kitchens and serving areas.

"We want to change and do even more, so that helps offset -- the 5 cents helps offset -- the cost of the change of packaging, it helps offset our sustainability we are doing here in the district," Director of Food Service Lynette Zalec said.

The school board is expected to vote on the increase at a special board meeting Monday, August 5.

Under the proposal, these would be the daily school meal prices in the 2019-20 school year:

BREAKFAST

Student .... $1.90

Adult .... $2.30

Reduced .... $0.30

Milk .... $0.40

LUNCH

Elementary student .... $2.70

Middle school student .... $3.00

High school student .... $3.00

Elementary adult .... $3.70

Middle/high school adult .... $3.70

CEP school adult .... $3.70

Reduced .... $.40

Milk .... $0.04

Source: Green Bay Area Public School District Food Service Dept.