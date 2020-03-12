Green Bay schools cancel large events; Notre Dame Academy goes online

Concerns about the coronavirus are forcing the Green Bay Area Public School District and Notre Dame Academy to take measures to reduce social contact that can spread the disease.

Green Bay public schools cancel large gatherings

The Green Bay school district announced effective Friday, March 13, it is canceling all events that are expected to attract more than 250 people.

These include school assemblies and large group gatherings as well sporting events and concerts. District officials will decide during spring break next week if this should include school lunches, too.

Before- and after-school programs will go on as planned. So will parent-teacher conferences.

This policy is in effect until further notice. Parents will receive more information before Sunday, March 23, before classes resume.

Notre Dame moves classes online

Notre Dame Academy announced all in-person classes and extracurricular activities, including athletic events and practices, are suspended through Friday, March 27.

When Notre Dame students return from spring break next week, they'll be using the Online Learning Platform. Students will receive instructions for using the platform on Tuesday, March 17, and will learn online at least through March 27. A decision will be made later this month whether to resume normal classes.

This week was Spring Break for Notre Dame Academy, and the principal acknowledged a lot of its students and families traveled in the U.S. or internationally.

"We felt the most prudent decision was to move to an Online Learning Platform for the period of time," Principal Patrick Browne said in a statement.