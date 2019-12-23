Green Bay salon surprises elderly residents with holiday gift bags

A number of elderly residents received a big surprise Monday from a woman and her co-workers at a Green Bay hair salon playing Santa.

They've been collecting money and donations for the past week and a half.

Denise Schupbach at the 9th Street Salon started the campaign to fill holiday gift bags.

It's is a project that began after she noticed an elderly man walk past her shop on his way to the grocery store and decided to pick up the tab as a random act of kindness.

"It just took off because we had decided oh well, let's see where he kind of lives. We will be his little elf, and I followed down the road and found out he's at an assisted living place, and I called, asked, how many residents they had, and we decided, let's just make this further," said Schupbach.

The man lives at the Care of All Ages facility just blocks from the salon.

So Schupbach, collected money to help him and all 29 residents who live there a gift bag.

She added,"Basically, a lot of it was hygiene products. We have toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, bars of soap, nice lap blankets for them, goodies, candy."

Schupbach used social media to raise awareness for her campaign, and over the course of ten days, she was able to raise more $1300.

"Actually, it's been tremendous with the outpouring of love that we've received. People are more than generous, and it's brought us a really good feeling for Christmas,' she said.

If anything, Schupbach, hopes her donation inspires others.

"I think it has. I had other people contact me from other communities even down as far as Chicago, and they have said, they are going to do this."

