Green Bay rescuers respond to call of man on fire

Green Bay rescuers responding to a call about a man on fire found the garage of a home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters attended to a person right away when they arrived on the 1100-block of S. Broadway at 2 o'clock Wednesday afternoon. The victim was put in an ambulance and rushed to a hospital, where they're reported in critical condition.

A second person suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters closed Broadway between 7th and 8th streets while they attacked the fire in the garage, which was not attached to any other building. No firefighters were hurt extinguishing the fire.

What caused the fire isn't immediately known.

Broadway is expected to reopen by 4:30 p.m., once crews are finished cleaning up. The water used to fight the fire is freezing on surfaces, so they're laying down salt and cat litter for safety.