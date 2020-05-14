Green Bay police will emphasize education over citation for health order violators

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says it was "a little chaotic" Wednesday night when bars and restaurants reopened immediately after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling throwing out the state's Safer at Home restrictions.

Photo: Ira Lee Nesbitt / Pixabay / MGN

"A lot of taverns, a lot of bars and restaurants opened up," Chief Smith said. "I called our watch commander at about 10 or 11. He said Washington Street was packed with people, and they were very busy last night."

So far, no one has received a citation for disobeying public health orders, and Chief Smith hopes to keep it that way.

"My instructions to them were to go out there, provide guidance, provide education to people, not cite anybody at the time because we want to talk with our city attorney, the district attorney, and make sure we're doing everything that's constitutional and consistent with the rest of the county," the chief said.

Now with the Safer at Home order back in place locally through the Brown County Public Health Department, Smith says the plan is still education, not citation.

"I hope we can help educate people. I hope people that are ill will self-isolate. But for right now, it's business as usual for us. We are going to respond to radio calls if people call us," Smith said.

The Brown County district attorney's office says although the state's Safer at Home order was declared unenforceable, a person who knows they have a communicable disease can be criminally charged for ignoring health officials' instructions and knowingly exposing other people to infection.