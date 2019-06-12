Green Bay police warn of license plate thefts

Green Bay police are warning people to check their license plates.

Police say they've recently had a "higher than usual" number of reports of stolen license plates.

Someone could use stolen plates to help them get away with a crime. Recently, $13,000 was stolen from local bank branches by someone driving an SUV with two different plates on the front and back -- neither of which was registered to that SUV (see related story).

Police realize people often don't check their front and back license plates when they get in their vehicle, so it's difficult to pinpoint when or where they were stolen.

Police are asking people to be alert, report a license plate theft as soon as you notice it, and report any suspicious behavior such as someone prowling around vehicles.