Green Bay police "serve those who served" at lunch

The Green Bay Police Department and transportation logistics company CH Robinson teamed up for the third year to offer veterans a free meal at Veterans Manor.

Officers say the annual "Serving Those Who Served" meal is a great way to thank those who served our country and gives veterans a chance to share their stories.

"Hanging out, having lunch with the veterans, hearing all their old stories. A couple of them are already cracking jokes with us. So, it's just nice to hang out and have a great time with them," Police Lt. Steve Mahoney said.

The Green Bay Police Department currently has 40 veterans who served or are currently serving in the armed forces.