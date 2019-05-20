Green Bay police sergeant receives J. Edgar Hoover Memorial Award

A Green Bay police officer's dedication to service received a national recognition.

Sgt. Mike Knetzger was honored with the J. Edgar Hoover Memorial Award from the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum in Titusville, Florida.

The award is given to law enforcement officers who seek and complete additional training and education to gain new skills in criminal justice and are dedicated to helping others.

Knetzger has been a police officer for 27 years. He's current working on his doctorate in criminal justice management.

While accepting the award Monday, he had a message for the public.

"Catch police officers," he said, "doing things right. That's what you need to do. They appreciate it. They will make mistakes. Most mistakes are unintentional. And when those mistakes happen, create learning opportunities for them and make them life-long learners."

Sgt. Knetzger is the 13th recipient from Wisconsin.

He received the award during a ceremony where Police Chief Andrew Smith swore in five new police officers.