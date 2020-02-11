UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old-girl found safe

Green Bay police say they have found a missing 11-year-old-girl safe.

Police initially sent a message shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was missing.

She was later safely located.

Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 11-year-old-girl from Green Bay.

According to police, Rebecca Kurowski, 11, was last seen Tuesday at a sporting event at an area school around 7:15 p.m. in the area of W. Mason St. and S. Oneida St.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue leggings, a black stocking cap, and gray New Balance tennis shoes.

In addition, police say she was also carrying a multi-colored cinch bag.

She is described as 5'1 and weighs about 95 pounds.

If you know where Rebecca may be, you're asked to call 920-448-3201, and use the reference number 20-201524.