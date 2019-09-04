Green Bay police officers pitch in to build a Habitat home

Green Bay police are helping Habitat for Humanity with its latest build for a deserving family.

Police officers volunteer to help build a Habitat for Humanity home on Green Bay's west side (WBAY photo)

A Habitat home is going up on the 1600-block of Debra Lane on the city's west side.

The previous home on the site was condemned and torn down in July.

Wednesday, police officers learned how to cap a foundation. They say work like this helps build a better relationship with neighbors.

"It helps us get out and for people to realize that we're people, too," Lt. Steve Mahoney said. "They can feel comfortable to come up and talk to us. We're not in our uniforms, so it kind of puts us on the same level to realize we're in this together to make the community a nicer place."

Officers say they were proud to help with the work Wednesday. They thanked Papa John's for providing a free lunch.