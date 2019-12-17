Green Bay police offer website to record property in case it's stolen

Ahead of the holiday season, the Green Bay Police Department wants you to know it has a free website to help you keep a record of your belongings, the Serial Number Awareness Program, or "S.N.A.P."

Police and insurance companies always recommend writing down the serial numbers of your valuables along with a description and/or photographs.

The police department's password-protected SNAP website lets you enter serial numbers and photos of your belongings.

If you're ever a victim of theft, you can print out your personal catalog and give the information to police. Officers can distribute it to secondhand stores, which can be on the lookout and compare serial numbers if the thief tries to cash in on your property.

"We at the Green Bay Police Department hope that you are never a victim of crime. Unfortunately, thefts and burglaries do occur, but [this] is something you can do to increase the odds of getting your property back," said a police department statement.