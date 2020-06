Green Bay police are looking for a missing teenage girl. Call police at (920) 438-3208 if you have information about Yessenia Ninham's whereabouts or think you've seen her.

Yessenia was reported missing before. In mid-February, she couldn't be located after leaving school. She was located the next day and returned safely to her family.

In that incident, she was on the east side of Green Bay.

She was described as having brown hair and brown eyes, 5'4" tall and 150 pounds.