Green Bay police looking for cars after last month's east-side shooting

Green Bay Police are asking the public to help them identify and locate these pictured cars in connection with a shooting last month.

Shots were fired near the intersection of Quincy and Doty streets on the city's east side. It happened in broad daylight, at about 1 o'clock in the afternoon.

Police released a video of cars appearing to speed down a residential street. At the same time, sounds like gunshots can be heard (see video below).

Anyone who has information about these cars or the shooting is asked to talk to Detective Luberda or Detective Brey at (920) 448-3208.

You can also provide information anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward. Call (920) 432-7867, go to 432stop.com, or download the P3 app on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Mobile users can view the video by CLICKING HERE