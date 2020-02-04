Green Bay police investigate spike in stolen vehicles, 1 in custody

Just like clockwork, almost every January police see a spike in thieves stealing cars throughout the area. This year, however, the number is much higher than usual.

That high number is leading police on a search, with an arrest of a man who is linked to multiple stolen cars here as well as a history of doing it around the state.

Timothy Giese, 22, is once again facing charges for taking and driving off with cars that don't belong to him.

"Somebody may, in the middle of the night, be walking through the neighborhood, checking vehicles because they're looking for valuables, and if you leave your keys in the car, even if it's hidden somewhere, they look, and you may wake up and find that your car is gone in the morning," says Commander Paul Ebel with the Green Bay Police Department.

And that's what happened to 16 car owners in Green Bay since the start of 2020 -- a 60% increase from a year ago.

Among them is a woman who told police she woke up on a Thursday to find her car missing from her driveway but admitted she left her keys in the ignition.

Three days later, court records show a Green Bay officer spotted that stolen car driving around the city and followed it to a car wash, but the driver ran off.

That's just one of at least five stolen cars that investigators say they've now linked to Giese.

"We had a concentration of vehicles on the west side that were being stolen, and one of our detectives and crime analysts worked together and were able to develop a suspect. They were able to put him into a couple of the vehicles through video," adds Commander Ebel.

Court records also show several bail jumping charges against Giese, including a 2018 charge in Walworth County for stealing a car there.

Amid the spike in Green Bay car thefts last moth, a welfare check on Giese and another man slumped over a steering wheel at a business led to drug charges for possession of crystal meth, fentanyl and cocaine.

He was released on a signature bond on January 7.

Commander Ebel says Giese admitted to stealing multiple cars after his arrest last week but didn't give a reason.

Police think the other stolen vehicles, which are mostly recovered in this area, were taken by multiple people looking for easy targets, which puts owners on notice to take the keys out of their cars and also lock their doors.

Some of the stolen vehicles were found in Milwaukee.