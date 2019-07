Green Bay police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at an east side gas station.

It happened at the Pit Row Shell on University Avenue near I-43 at about 3:30 early Saturday morning.

Police said someone with a knife walked into the store and demanded money.

No one was hurt but officers couldn't find the suspect after trying to track them with a K9.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3208.