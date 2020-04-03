Green Bay police identify man wanted for questioning in Clinton Street murder

Green Bay Police identified a person of interest in a homicide on the city's west side earlier this week and are asking the public for help to find Waylon T. Wayman.

He's wanted for questioning in the murder of a 28-year-old man on Clinton Street on Wednesday, April 1. Police tell us the victim was an acquaintance of Wayman's.

Wayman is 6'4" tall and 245 pounds. When he was last seen, he had long, black hair. He has a distinctive bear claw tattoo on his neck.

Wayman is originally from the Lac de Flambeau area but has many connections in Green Bay and the Fox Valley, police say.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts, notify local police.