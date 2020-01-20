Green Bay police chief follows through on playoff wager with SF chief

A bet is a bet.

Green Bay Police Chief had to follow through on a wager made with the San Francisco Police Department and their Chief, William Scott, on Monday following the Packers' loss in San Francisco.

Last week, the departments wagered whoever lost had to take a photo wearing the other team's jersey and post it on social media, and the chief of the losing city would make a small, personal donation to the winner's non-profit police foundation.

In the photo, Chief Smith can be seen "wearing" a #80 jersey, which was the number once worn by Jerry Rice.

The number has since been retired by the 49ers.

The post also includes a check is in the mail for the San Francisco Police Foundation .

The Police Department wrote Monday they are proud of the Packers, and congratulated the team on a 14 win season.

In addition, they wished the 49ers luck on their trip to the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith and San Francisco Chief of Police William "Bill" Scott worked together on the Los Angeles police force. Chief Smith reached out to Scott via Facebook last Wednesday to set up the wager.

The cities' fire departments also placed a wager, with the fire chief of the losing city making a personal donation of $100 to the burn camp or burn prevention charity of the winner's choice.

In addition, the losing fire chief will also have to wear the winning team's jersey for a day and install a smoke detector with the winning team's logo on it. That will happen the Tuesday after the game.

The fire department in the winning city will also receive 50 smoke alarms donated by Kidde.

As of Monday afternoon, no word on if Fire Chief David Litton has followed through on the wager.