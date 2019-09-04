Green Bay plans to buy home in East River floodplain

Plans are being made for the City of Green Bay to purchase and demolish an east-side home.

Flooding on Eliza Street on Green Bay's east side on March 15, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

The one-bedroom home sits on a floodplain. Officials want to tear it down to end the potential for more home damage in the future.

In the neighborhood along the East River, there's hope the city will tear down more properties.

Gloria Anderson has lived in her home on the east side of Green Bay for 30 years. Time after time, she's watched rising water from the East River destroy neighbors' homes. The flooding this spring left some of them condemned.

"The water was pretty high. Fire department took people out via boats, and it was a bad spring," she recalled.

"Condemned" signs and orange fencing are still around some homes. One house's basement collapsed from the water inside.

In order to stop the cycle of people buying homes that will flood, Green Bay city officials are applying to purchase a home on E. Mason St. with the intent of razing it and turning it into green space.

"That's one less property that is going to become a victim, and it's more area that can absorb the water as it comes up, so I think it will be a win for everybody," city alderman Bill Galvin said.

A letter from the city says the total cost for the project will be $50,000.

"The city has to find these dollars through budgetary, grant money and things like that, so it's not like they've got a big pool of money sitting that they can just buy up all these houses," Galvin said.

Anderson is happy the city is applying to purchase the home but hopes city officials keep her neighborhood in mind.

"I think there's quite a few homes that need to be demolished," she said.