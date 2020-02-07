Green Bay pharmacy runs out of face masks after coronavirus outbreak

Streu Pharmacy is out of medical face masks since the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

Employees said the store is out and didn't know when it'll have more in stock.

"Masks have been in back order, and we're having a hard time even stocking them,” pharmacist Nicole Schreiner said.

Schreiner said when people are wearing masks they should be worn properly or it can limit the benefits of wearing one.

"Especially if they're reusing a mask, that can eliminate the beneficial effects of using a mask to begin with,” Schreiner said. “If they're not also practicing good hand washing with disposal of a mask and putting on a new mask and hand washing in between it can affect them.”

Even though the coronavirus doesn't have any vaccines to prevent catching it, other respiratory illnesses like pneumonia and the flu do.

"There are things that we could be doing right here today to prevent other types of respiratory illnesses, and unfortunately we're vaccinated under 50% of our population for influenza,” said Schreiner.

Schreiner wants people to know that the coronavirus isn't the only respiratory illness that can be a threat to one's health.

"Already in this season we've already had over a thousand cases of pneumonia-related deaths in the state of Wisconsin,” said Schreiner.

The flu, pneumonia and coronavirus share the same symptoms.

Schreiner said people should see their doctor if they have a high fever or cough up any colored mucus.