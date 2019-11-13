Talking about diversity and inclusion in the workplace

After hosting a focus group on diversity, a new organization in downtown Green Bay is digging deeper into implementing equity and inclusion in the workplace.

It's a topic the Nest Cowork Plus Club said should be talked about more often.

Diversity, inclusion and equity in the community and workplace

"We don't want to be behind in this topic," Partner of the community organization Sonny Hennessy said. "We want to be on part or ahead on the topic."

The community organization, geared toward women working together and networking, said the three subjects are not only about race.

It also relates to age, gender and class.

During a panel discussion, women from different backgrounds shared how they think the community can be better at this.

"It does start at home," Panelist Dr. Brittany Bell said. "So encouraging your child to read more books that are on difference, but also attending different events in the community."

"When you're looking at diverse groups, you're pulling out the best of the best," Panelist Karen Basulto said. "So if you're just looking at one demographic you're not going to be getting your best."

The City of Green Bay recently passed a diversity coordinator position in the 2020 budget.

Chief of Staff, Celestine Jeffreys, said the new role could set the pace for diversity in the community.

"We serve the community and we also need to reflect the community," Jeffreys said.

Hennessy said the organization will continue to host events and plan to open their doors in December.

"This is about the value of a human being," said Hennessy. "This isn't about how we look, what we believe, what we think. This is about a human being as a human being."