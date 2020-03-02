Green Bay neighbors mad over sex offender placement

Action 2 News first told you on Friday Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith is outraged by a violent sex offender from Milwaukee County being placed in Green Bay.

Neighbors who live near Liberty Street in Green Bay learn about a violent sex offender moving in on March 4.

On Monday, dozens of neighbors on Green Bay's west side showed up to learn more about Bruce Brown’s placement.

Brown, age 65, was convicted of multiple sexual assaults involving children and adults dating back to the 1970s.

A jury found Brown sexually violent in 2003 and he was placed at Sand Ridge, a state-run treatment facility.

Through a court order, he has now been granted supervised release and will be placed at home on the 900 block of Liberty Street on March 4.

Under Wisconsin Act 184, sex offenders are supposed to be placed in the county they are originally from.

However, Brown’s case was pending at the time of the law took effect, and a judge ruled he could be placed anywhere in the state.

A similar issue just happened in the Town of Pound in Marinette County.

“He's only three blocks away from Beaumont School. That's like putting a chicken in front of a fox, eventually that fox is going to get the chicken,” said John Hoes who lives in the area.

Hoes says he recently joined the neighborhood watch after his wife was attacked while on her way to visit a neighbor.

“Turns out this neighborhood is peppered with sex offenders. I was beside myself, I couldn't hardly believe it,” said Hoes.

Alderman Chris Wery, who represents district 8, was among the crowd of people who showed up.

He says it was a surprise to the neighborhood when they learned the house would be rented out to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to house sex offenders.

The house is in one of the few neighborhoods that fall just outside any sex offender residency restrictions of being 1500 feet of schools, daycares, and parks.

Wery says the city put up its own residency restrictions nearly a decade ago, but the placements come from the health department and the rules are set by the legislature.

“I'm going to talk to our city attorney again and see if there is any way we can through zoning or some type of law get these out of our city. I'll once again search for that,” said Wery.

He and police are encouraging people to reach out to their state lawmakers.

State Senator Dan Feyen introduced Senate Bill 60, which would have clarified placement requirements and made sure individuals who were in the process of placement would have been sent back to their county of origin.

Governor Tony Evers vetoed the piece of legislation in November of 2019.

Sen. Feyen’s staff says the bill remains dead.

