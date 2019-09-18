Green Bay mural illustrates diversity and unity

There's a new addition to the Art Garage building in Green Bay.

"This is something I've always been passionate about and love to do," Artist Egypt Hagan said. "To be able to be here and be creating this for Green Bay is just like amazed.”

Artist, Egypt Hagan is painting a mural with bright, vibrant colors that represent Green Bay.

“With the colors it’s just kind of like vibrant," Hagan said. "It brings life."

In collaboration with Olde Main Street Incorporated, the Art Garage chose Egypt to create this 11 by 15 foot design.

“Her design was really what we were looking for in terms of the overall message that we wanted to bring to the community," Art Garage Administrative Manager Tristin St. Mary said.

The painting will illustrate diversity and unity within the three corners neighborhood in Green Bay.

“So we really just enjoy the fact that everyone feels welcomed here and this is just another way of saying tha," St. Mary said.

Egypt will be here the rest of the week, designing and painting the mural.

It will display the faces of Green Bay residents that belong to different ethnicities and races.

"They just wanted something to represent the community, so it was perfect because I was able to create that and a lot of my artwork symbolizes diversity and equality," said Hagan. "So for the community I hope it will be something that brings them together.”