Green Bay meth dealers sentenced to federal prison

Five Green Bay residents have been sentenced to federal prison for dealing meth.

The suspects pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distributing 50 grams or more of meth.

Two also faced gun charges.

Konkapot Betz, 26: 12 years prison; 5 years supervised release (Meth and gun charges)

John Otto, 36: 10 years prison; 5 years supervised release (Meth and gun charges)

Alex Pociopa, 27: 5 years prison; 8 years supervised release

Cole Rittenhouse, 25: 10 years prison; 5 years supervised release

Mariah Becker, 26: 5 years prison; 5 years supervised release

Federal court documents detail the 2018 arrests in Ashwaubenon. On Nov. 10, officers attempted to execute arrest warrants on Pociopa and Becker. They ran away from the apartment.

Officers found Rittenhouse and Betz hiding in a bedroom.

A search of the apartment uncovered two handguns, $1,178, two digital scales, 426 gabapentin tablets (a nerve pain medication) and 60 grams of meth.

The Brown County Drug Task Force found text messages on Betz's phone that confirmed he sold meth and heroin to Pociopa, Becker, Rittenhouse and others.

The texts identified John Otto as the supplier.

U.S. Chief Judge William C. Griesbach handed down the sentences in Green Bay's federal court.