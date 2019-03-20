Green Bay mayor candidates debate with election less than two weeks away

We’re now less than two weeks away from the spring election next month on April 2. That election will determine who gets to be the next mayor of Green Bay.

Eric Genrich (left) and Patrick Buckley (right)

Dozens of people listened in during one of the last Green Bay mayoral forums on Wednesday, many hoping to get closer to a decision.

The February primary narrowed eight candidates down to the final two. Eric Genrich, a former Democratic state representative, earned 44 percent of the primary vote, while Patrick Buckley, a Brown County supervisor, had 18 percent of the vote in the primary. Buckley received backing from the Brown County Republican Party.

Both candidates share some of the same concerns for the city, like making roads and infrastructure a priority and implementing steps for economic success in Green Bay.

During the mayoral forum, people got a chance to find out what really sets the two candidates apart.

Buckley says his active involvement with the city of Green Bay and Brown County governing bodies and experiences as a business owner set him apart from his opponent.

"If you look at our backgrounds, I'm the only candidate that's ever managed people, hired and fired people, and to me it's quite clear. I have the background; my opponent has no history. He's been in Madison for six years. Before that he was an aide, and before that he worked at the library here," said Buckley.

Genrich says his relationship with state legislators on both sides of the political aisle and the Evers administration will help him to get Green Bay's fair share when it comes to funding for the city's infrastructure.

During the debate, Buckley said when it comes to spending he is on the conservative side, while Genrich says he values the working class and will carry that over to city hall.

"Addressing our roads problem, investing in our infrastructure; making sure that we continue to grow the economy but really focus things on small business, retaining and growing small businesses that are here in Green Bay; and then finally really doing the city's business in a civil, decent way, communicating with all people regardless of different perspectives and ideologies and making sure that we are bringing everybody together to move the city forward," said Genrich.

Even though both candidates have ties to political parties, they both agree it's important to be nonpartisan.

With Buckley's history as a former law enforcement officer, he stressed the need to put public safety as a top priority.

"Public safety. We've had a large number of shootings in the last couple years, far too many; also our armed robberies. I'm told from most people I used to work with they're all drug-related, and I have the experience being a drug enforcement officer when I worked for the Green Bay Police Department, so that's a big one," said Buckley.

While Genrich agrees public safety is a priority, he feels Green Bay is a fairly safe community.

"I think a lot of it comes down to outlook and temperament. You know, I'm really excited about where we stand as a community. I'm optimistic about where Green Bay stands and where we can take things,” said Genrich. “Obviously we have challenges that need to be met, but we can't have anybody in the mayor's office who is doom and gloom, you know, really pessimistic about where we are as a community. So I think that's the big distinction in the race."

The City Of Green Bay Clerk's Office says 19 percent of the 53,147 registered voters in the city voted in the February primary. The office predicts more than 30 percent of registered voters will show up to the polls on April 2.

