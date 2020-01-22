Green Bay mayor getting ideas in Washington, DC

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is hoping to accomplish some of his goals for the city in Washington, DC.

That's where mayor is attending the 88th winter meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors.

Genrich is one of more than 270 mayors from across the country expected to attend the conference.

The conference kicked off Wednesday, but Genrich says he's already making progress on ways to tackle some of the city's issues he sees as priorities.

"It really has been a great opportunity to talk to some of my fellow mayors about issues we are struggling with in Green Bay in terms of high water and flooding, infrastructure challenges, homelessness and affordable housing. A lot of great minds here. A lot of well-intentioned people and just a great chance to connect with folks," Mayor Genrich said.

The United States Conference of Mayors drafted its 2020 "Vision for America," which includes improving infrastructure and affordable housing.

The conference runs through Friday.