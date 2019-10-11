Green Bay man who fled to Laos after rape sentenced to 15 years

A Green Bay man who fled to Laos after a sex assault has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jimmy Choumemany, 29, appeared in Brown County court Friday for a sentencing hearing on a charge of 1st Degree Sexual Assault-Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

In addition to the 15 years in prison, Choumemany will serve 15 years on extended supervision upon his release.

Choumemany was arrested in Laos last October and extradited to the United States to face charges on the Brown County sex assault.

The assault happened July 22, 2018. Choumemany approached a woman in a downtown Green Bay alley, knocked her over, sexually assaulted her and ran off. The victim did not know Choumemany prior to the assault.

Cameras in the area captured a man on a bicycle. Police posted the images on Facebook and relatives were able to identify the man as Jimmy Choumemany.

By the time police identified him, Choumemany was overseas.

Green Bay Police reached out to the FBI. The State Department offered their assistance.

The feds reached out to their contacts in Southeast Asia.

"They had different agents in Thailand and also through the State Department out of Washington, they had some people that work out of the Laos embassy," said Lt. Rick Belanger, Green Bay Police Dept. "And this is the kind of thing they specialize in. With the cooperation of the Lao Police out there, they set up some surveillance and they located Jimmy, knowing that he had a federal warrant for his arrest."

On May 6, 2019, Choumemany pleaded no contest to a charge of 1st Degree Sexual Assault-Use of a Dangerous Weapon. The court found him guilty.

