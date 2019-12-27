Green Bay man who fled police found hiding out in basement

A Green Bay man wanted on warrants was taken into custody after hiding out in a basement on the city's east side Friday morning.

At about 11 a.m., Green Bay Police attempted to the man into custody in the area of Doty Ave and S. Webster Ave. The man ran away.

A Green Bay K-9 unit tracked the man to a home on S. Webster Ave.

"It does not appear at this time that the male knew anyone at this address. Officers entered the residence and located the male hiding in the basement where he was taken into custody," reads a statement from police.

The man was taken to jail on outstanding warrants. Police say he's facing additional charges related to Friday's incident.

The man's name was not released.