Green Bay man shares experience on fighting COVID-19

For 20 days, Ken Holmes has waited for the moment to be released from the hospital, and into the arms of his loved ones.

"It's overwhelming really," Coronavirus Survivor Ken Holmes said. "Nothing but praise for the doctors and nurses here."

Holmes said in the beginning of the month he woke up with symptoms of the coronavirus.

"I had just a cold and then next thing I know, I can't breathe," Holmes said.

That led to his hospitalization in the ICU.

"If you think it's alone at home, figure staying in a bed with all tubes and everything coming out of you," said Holmes. "You know, it's a lot worse."

Ken said he followed all the rules, only leaving his house to get groceries.

"That's why it's important to stay home," said Holmes. "I can't stress that enough because people don't want to go through what I've been through."

And Holmes said the moment he was reunited with loved ones is why he fought as hard as he could.

"Everything my family, you know, that's everything to me," said Holmes.