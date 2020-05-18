Green Bay man sentenced to prison, extended release due to drunk driving crash

A Green Bay man who was charged following a drunk driving crash which injured his three young girls has learned his fate.

In an Outagamie County courtroom on Monday, 40-year-old Gustavus Dalton was sentenced to two years in prison, with five years of extended supervision for one count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

There were also three counts of alcohol enhancer fines - two of those three counts were read in, but then dismissed.

In addition, his license has been revoked for 10 years, and an ignition interlock system will be used for three years.

The sentencing comes after Dalton entered a no contest plea in court last December. He was previously scheduled to stand trial.

Dalton's girls were injured when he drove through the intersection of County Road C and County Road E near Seymour on June 24 in 2019, and collided with another vehicle.

Dalton's then six and four year old daughters were hospitalized, and a three-year-old girl in his guardianship was treated at the scene.

He was initially charged with two counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, fourth-offense OWI and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16.

According to the criminal complaint, Dalton admitted he was drinking while driving.