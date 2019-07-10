Green Bay man sentenced to 10 years for fatal hit-and-run crash

A Green Bay man who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Barry Watters, 31, appeared in Brown County Court July 8 for a sentencing hearing.

Watters had pleaded no contest to charges of Hit and Run-Involve Death, Possession of THC, and Operating with a Restricted Controlled Substance. As part of a plea deal, four counts--including Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle--were dismissed but read into the record.

The crash happened on March 25. A criminal complaint states Watters was driving in the area of N. Oakland Ave and W. Walnut St when his vehicle hit a bicycle and left the scene.

Victim Russell Owen of Green Bay later died from his injuries.

Police caught up with Watters. A criminal complaint says officers smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana" coming from the suspect vehicle. Police found some marijuana and prescription medication in the vehicle.

"Barry's attitude towards the situation surprised me," wrote one of the officers. "Barry did not seem distraught or concerned about the person he hit, never asked how the victim was doing, and all together was upbeat."

In addition to the prison sentence, the judge ordered Watters to spend five years on extended supervision and pay $28,000 in restitution.

