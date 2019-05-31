Green Bay man killed in Kewaunee County rollover crash

A 24-year-old Green Bay man was killed in a crash in Kewaunee County early Friday.

The victim was identified as Travis DeGrave.

At about 12:17 a.m., the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office was called to a one-vehicle crash in the Township of Casco. It happened on County Highway C, about a quarter mile south of Prairie Lane.

The Sheriff's Office says DeGrave was traveling south on the highway when he failed to navigate a curve in the road. His truck went off the road and rolled several times.

DeGrave was extricated from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.