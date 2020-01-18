Green Bay man gives back after winter storm

Throughout Saturday morning people were seen cleaning up the mess the snow storm left behind.

One Green Bay man made it his duty to help out.

At the Kwik Trip off Shawano Avenue in Green Bay, some customers left with more than a full tank of gas.

Lee Larsen passed out free salt after the recent winter storm.

"You're always doing or giving something that's totally unexpected,” Ministry Coordinator for Acts 1:8 Ministry Larsen said. “And so what a blessing, I mean who says no."

Larsen is a part of Acts 1:8 Ministry, a Christian based organization that gives back to its community.

The organization’s plans were to hand out free salt to anyone who might need it, but Lee was the only man standing.

"Today it's just me,” said Larsen. “Usually we've got a lot of volunteers. Well, I think the weather had a lot to do with keeping them home. We already had the salt bagged up, so let's go give it away."

Action 2 News asked Lee what made him come out in the yucky weather when he could've been inside.

“I just love the opportunity to come out and love on people and that surprising act of kindness,” said Larsen. “The people, their expressions, the reactions you get, it's so much fun to do."

Kwik Trip customers said they were thankful for Lee's charisma and gave him free coffee in return for the salt supply.