Green Bay man gets 7 years in prison for terrorizing day cares

U.S. prosecutors say a Green Bay truck driver will spend 7 years in federal prison for phone calls that terrorized day care centers across the country.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says Michael J. Propst, 46, was convicted of making calls to day cares in Indiana, claiming he had one of their children and was physically harming them.

Judge William Griesbach said the calls were more akin to terrorism than harassment, because they were intended to cause terror for the person receiving the call, and he called Propst's remorse "less than credible."

Propst was linked to threatening phone calls to day care centers, schools and stores in 15 states from California to Maine.

Because he was a long-haul truck driver, constantly moving through different jurisdictions, it was difficult for local authorities to investigate him. Once the FBI started investigating Propst in Green Bay, they discovered a federal investigation was already underway in Delaware.

Attorneys say Propst was convicted by local authorities in Florida in 1999 for threatening phone calls in Polk County, then again in 2002 by federal authorities in Florida.