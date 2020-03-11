Green Bay man formally charged following armed robbery in Howard

A Green Bay man is now facing three charges against him after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Howard this past weekend.

Hunter Parks, 24, was charged Wednesday in Brown County Circuit Court with one count of Armed Robbery, one count of Resisting an Officer, and one count of obstructing an officer.

Court documents say deputies were called to a Shell gas station located at 1773 Cardinal Lane at 9:41 p.m. Sunday for an armed robbery.

Dispatch then told deputies the victim was robbed at knife point, and the suspect had left on foot.

The suspect was described by dispatch as a white male wearing a beige jacket and jeans, and used a curved kitchen knife to take money from the counter.

When deputies arrived, the victim said the suspect was also wearing a hood and a black mask over his face.

The victim then gave a written statement, which according to the probable cause statement, said he was taking newspapers outside to put them in a container, and as he opened the side door, he saw the suspect, and the employee backed into the store.

His statement went on to say the suspect went behind the counter and removed two bags after opening a drawer, with one labeled "game" and the other "petty".

The victim wrote he was standing behind the suspect, and when the man turned around, he pointed the knife at the victim, who then moved out of his way.

The victim then said the suspect left the store, adding he didn't give permission to anyone to take money from the store, or point a knife at him.

Deputies also reported they spoke to the store owner, who said a possible suspect includes a former employee who had recently quit his position after only a handful of shifts.

That employee was identified as Hunter Parks, with the store owner saying he was always asking for money and loans from her.

After dispatch was notified of the suspect, deputies then began searching for Parks.

When the store owner arrived, security footage was reviewed, which showed the suspect pulling into the parking lot after traveling north on Cardinal Ave.

The footage then showed the suspect behind the counter and going into the drawer, and the camera showed the bottom of his shoe soles, which were red and white in color.

Documents state the store owner then identified the suspect as Parks, saying based on the shoes, the jacket he was wearing, and the way the person walked, she could identify him.

The owner also stated in the court document Parks had borrowed money from Linda to buy the car and used it to drive to work while he was employed at the gas station.

The owner said the vehicle was a 2007 Honda Hybrid car with large silver rims, and documents state the footage showed the vehicle which pulled into the lot before the event had large silver rims and brake lights which matched the make and model of a 2007 Honda Civic.

Deputies were eventually able to find the vehicle described by the store owner on the 1600 block of Lenwood Avenue, and found it was registered to Parks.

Deputies add after they received his last known location, they found Parks in a storage unit complex.

He then allegedly ran from officers, and a foot chase followed, until he was arrested at 1000 Roland Ln.

Officers then searched Parks, but didn't find any evidence, but noticed the shoes he wore matched what the suspect was wearing in security footage.

After initially denying he robbed the store, he then admitted to the incident, about an hour and forty minutes, saying 'I was drunk and I did it."

According to the court document, Parks said he was trying to provide for his kids because he was laid off, and was going to be away from his kids for a while, and that he reached his breaking point earlier in the day after getting into a fight with his fiance.

Parks also said he was given the idea to rob the store by his friend, identified in court documents as Dustin Maloney, about two days before the incident happened.

He then admitted the bank bags holding the money taken from the gas station were in the garbage in the apartment kitchen at his mother's apartment.

Police were later able to find Dustin Maloney, who agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement.

During his interview, Maloney said Hunter brought up doing "a lick", or robbery, when he contacted Dustin out of the blue about a week beforehand.

Dustin said he told Hunter no because Hunter had too much to lose, but Hunter then continued to send details on how a robbery would be done.

In Dustin's statement, he said Hunter continued to message details on how the robbery could be done, and Dustin wrote he would drive Hunter, but didn't follow through.

At about 8 p.m. that night, Hunter asked Dustin if he wanted to be a part of the robbery, and after asking Hunter where, Dustin was told that Hunter had committed the robbery himself.

The statement says Dustin picked up Hunter at Hunter's mother's apartment between 10:15 and 10:30 that night and went to the West Mason Oneida Casino.

A while later, Hunter's girlfriend then called, and they left to pick her up, but when they went to her home, they saw deputies at her home and kept driving.

Dustin wrote that Hunter told him to drive to Hunter's mother's apartment on Lenwood Avenue, but they found deputies there as well.

Hunter then allegedly told Dustin to drive to a friend's house on Marshall St. in the City of Green Bay, where Hunter was dropped off before Dustin drove home.