Green Bay man drowns in Menominee River

A Green Bay man drowned while on a fishing outing in Menominee County, Mich.

The victim was identified as Bryan Douglas Bidwell, 41.

On July 14, deputies were called to Sturgeon Bend Camp Ground in Faithorn Township.

The preliminary investigation shows Bidwell was attempting to load a fishing boat onto a trailer at a boat landing on the Menominee River. The boat broke loose and was pulled away by the current, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The victim was attempting to swim the boat back to the landing when he yelled out and disappeared under the water," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

A Wisconsin DNR officer and Marinette County deputy later recovered Bidwell's body about 75 yards downstream of the boat launch. He was found about 40 feet from shore in eight feet of water.

Multiple rescue crews responded to the scene.

