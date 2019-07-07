Green Bay man dies in a Oconto County lake

A man who fell off a raft into Lake Anderson was found dead after a water rescue search Saturday evening.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the lake in the Town of Breed just before 6:30 p.m. Reports stated a man had fallen off a raft and wasn’t resurfacing.

Several agencies and divers searched for the man but found the body of a 38-year-old Green Bay man after 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office thanked everyone who helped in the search and sent thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim.

The incident is under investigation.