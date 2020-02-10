Green Bay man dies after medical emergency in county jail

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of a 48-year-old Green Bay man shortly after Green Bay police brought him to the Brown County Jail.

Police were called about a man causing a disturbance in the emergency department of a local hospital at 2:40 Monday morning. The hospital was not identified.

Officers couldn't mediate with the man or calm him down, so they arrested him for disorderly conduct and took him to the jail when he was discharged from the hospital.

At the jail he had what police described as a medical emergency. Officers started life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Brown County Rescue took him back to the hospital, where he died.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The Green Bay Police Department asked the state to investigate, since this was a death that occurred in police custody.

The police department expects the investigation to take some time.